Where Did All Of Joe Exotics Animals Go? : The Mystery of Joe Exotic’s Animal Kingdom: Where Did They End Up?

The Mystery of Joe Exotic’s Animal Kingdom: Where Did the Animals End Up?

The world was introduced to Joe Exotic’s animal kingdom through the Netflix documentary series, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”. The series gave viewers a glimpse into the life of Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, and his exotic animal park located in Oklahoma.

However, after the series aired, the park and its animals were left with a mystery as to what happened to them. Where did they end up? Did they find new homes? These were all questions that viewers were left asking.

The Beginning of Joe Exotic’s Animal Kingdom

Joe Exotic’s animal kingdom began as a result of his love for animals. He started acquiring exotic animals in the 1990s and eventually opened up the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. The park was home to over 200 tigers and other exotic animals like lions, bears, and apes.

Joe Exotic became known for his outlandish behavior and his feud with animal rights activist Carole Baskin. The feud escalated to the point where Joe Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in prison for attempting to have Baskin killed.

The Fate of Joe Exotic’s Animal Kingdom

After Joe Exotic’s incarceration, the fate of his animal kingdom was left up in the air. In June 2020, a judge awarded ownership of the park to Baskin as part of a trademark infringement lawsuit, leaving the animals in the park in a state of limbo.

However, Baskin did not want the animals and was not intending to keep them on the property. She stated that the animals were not hers to take and that it was up to the new owners to decide what to do with them.

The animals were then left in the hands of Jeff Lowe, who had taken over the park after Joe Exotic’s imprisonment. However, Lowe had no interest in keeping the animals and had previously expressed his desire to move them to a new location.

In August 2020, a court ruled that the park would be permanently closed and that all the animals would be removed. Lowe was given 120 days to remove the animals from the property and had to comply with the Animal Welfare Act.

Where Did They End Up?

After the closure of the park, the animals were moved to various new homes. Here are some of the places where some of the animals were relocated to:

Tigers – Big Cat Rescue: Big Cat Rescue, owned by Carole Baskin, took in 45 tigers from the park. The tigers were transported in cramped conditions, causing concern among animal welfare advocates. However, the tigers are now settling into their new home and are being cared for by the staff at Big Cat Rescue.

Big Cat Rescue, owned by Carole Baskin, took in 45 tigers from the park. The tigers were transported in cramped conditions, causing concern among animal welfare advocates. However, the tigers are now settling into their new home and are being cared for by the staff at Big Cat Rescue. Lions and Bears – Wild Animal Sanctuary: Some of the lions and bears from the park were relocated to the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado. The sanctuary is a 789-acre facility and is one of the largest carnivore sanctuaries in the world. The animals are given plenty of space to roam and are taken care of by the staff at the sanctuary.

Some of the lions and bears from the park were relocated to the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado. The sanctuary is a 789-acre facility and is one of the largest carnivore sanctuaries in the world. The animals are given plenty of space to roam and are taken care of by the staff at the sanctuary. Apes – Endangered Primate Foundation: The apes from the park were transported to the Endangered Primate Foundation, located in Spring, Texas. The foundation is dedicated to the conservation of primates and gives them the care they need.

The apes from the park were transported to the Endangered Primate Foundation, located in Spring, Texas. The foundation is dedicated to the conservation of primates and gives them the care they need. Other Animals – Various Sanctuaries: Other animals from the park, such as zebras and snakes, were taken in by various sanctuaries across the country. These sanctuaries provide the animals with the care they need and give them a safe place to live.

FAQs

Q: What happened to Joe Exotic’s animal kingdom?

A: After Joe Exotic’s imprisonment, ownership of the park was awarded to Carole Baskin, who did not want the animals. The park was then given to Jeff Lowe, who had no interest in keeping the animals. The park was closed and the animals were relocated to various new homes.

Q: Where were the animals from Joe Exotic’s animal kingdom relocated to?

A: The tigers were relocated to Big Cat Rescue, the lions and bears were relocated to the Wild Animal Sanctuary, the apes were relocated to the Endangered Primate Foundation, and other animals were taken in by various sanctuaries across the country.

Q: How are the animals doing in their new homes?

A: The animals are settling into their new homes and are being cared for by the staff at the various sanctuaries. The staff is dedicated to providing the animals with the care they need and ensuring that they have a safe place to live.