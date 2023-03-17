Where Are Joe\’s Tigers Now? : The Legacy of Joe’s Tigers: An Update on Their Whereabouts

Joe’s Tigers: Where Are They Now?

Joe’s Tigers, named after their owner and trainer Joe Exotic, gained fame through their appearances in the Netflix documentary “Tiger King.” However, since the documentary aired, a lot has happened to the tigers as well as the people associated with them. In this article, we will update you on the whereabouts of Joe’s Tigers and explain some of the legal and ethical issues surrounding big cat ownership in the United States.

Where Are The Tigers Now?

After Joe Exotic was imprisoned for murder-for-hire and animal abuse, his ownership of the tigers was forfeited by court order. The remaining 19 tigers were relocated to various sanctuaries around the United States. Some of the tigers were taken in by Big Cat Rescue, the sanctuary owned by Joe’s arch-nemesis Carole Baskin. Other tigers were placed in different sanctuaries throughout the country, including Wildcat Ridge Sanctuary in Oregon, Tiger Haven in Tennessee, and The Wildcat Sanctuary in Minnesota.

In total, nine tigers were moved to Big Cat Rescue. Since arriving, the tigers have been given names and are being cared for by the staff at the sanctuary. According to Big Cat Rescue’s website, the tigers are “thriving in their new home and receiving veterinary care, a proper diet, and attention from dedicated keepers and volunteers.” The other tigers have also settled into their new homes, where they have more space, more natural habitats, and a team of caregivers dedicated to ensuring they live healthy and happy lives.

Legal and Ethical Issues of Big Cat Ownership

Big cat ownership in the United States is highly controversial, and the legal and ethical issues involved are complex. Currently, there are no federal laws that regulate the ownership of big cats, which means that anyone can acquire a tiger or lion as a pet or use them for commercial purposes with little regulation. Instead, the laws are left up to individual states, and the rules vary from state to state.

Many organizations, including Big Cat Rescue, argue that owning and breeding big cats should be banned entirely due to the risks and harm to both the animals and humans. Tigers, in particular, require large amounts of space, specific diets, and expert care. They are not domesticated animals and can easily become dangerous if not handled appropriately. Moreover, breeding big cats in captivity perpetuates the problems associated with their ownership, such as inbreeding, abuse, and abandonment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is it legal to own a big cat in the United States?

There are no federal laws that regulate big cat ownership, but individual states have their own regulations. In some states, it is legal to keep a big cat as a pet or for commercial purposes, while in others, it is illegal. Why is big cat ownership so controversial?

Big cat ownership is controversial due to the risks and harm both to the animals and humans involved. Tigers require large amounts of space, specific diets, and expert care. They are not domesticated animals and can easily become dangerous. Breeding big cats in captivity perpetuates the problems associated with their ownership, such as inbreeding, abuse, and abandonment. What happened to Joe Exotic?

Joe Exotic was found guilty in 2019 of murder-for-hire and animal abuse charges and was sentenced to 22 years in prison. What happened to Joe’s Tigers?

After Joe Exotic was sent to prison, his ownership of the tigers was forfeited by court order, and the remaining 19 tigers were relocated to various sanctuaries around the United States. Who took custody of the tigers after they were taken from Joe Exotic?

The tigers were taken into custody by various sanctuaries and rescue organizations, including Big Cat Rescue, Wildcat Ridge Sanctuary, Tiger Haven, and The Wildcat Sanctuary.

Conclusion

The legacy of Joe’s Tigers is a complicated one. Their fame has brought attention to the many issues associated with big cat ownership in the United States, including the lack of federal regulation, the dangers involved, and the ethical concerns associated with breeding and using these majestic animals for commercial purposes. However, their story also highlights the tireless work being done by sanctuaries and rescue organizations to provide a home for tigers and other big cats who have been rescued from abuse and neglect. Thanks to their efforts, Joe’s Tigers and many others are now living in safety and receiving the care they need to thrive.