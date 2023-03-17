Where Are Joe\’s Tigers Now? : The Evolution of Joe’s Tigers: Where They Are Now

The Evolution of Joe’s Tigers: Where They Are Now

Introduction

Tigers are one of the most majestic and endangered animals on the planet. In the wild, they are threatened by habitat loss, poaching, and hunting. However, there are people who are working to save them from extinction. One such person was Joe Exotic, the former owner of a private zoo in Oklahoma. The zoo was home to over 200 tigers, but after legal battles and scandals, the fate of the tigers at the zoo became uncertain. In this article, we will explore the evolution of Joe’s tigers, and where they are now.

Joe Exotic and His Private Zoo

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was the owner of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, also known as “Joe Exotic’s zoo”. The zoo was home to over 200 tigers, as well as lions, bears, and other animals. Joe’s zoo was a popular tourist attraction, with thousands of visitors each year. The animals were housed in small, cramped cages and received little to no veterinary care. Joe’s treatment of the animals was often criticized, and he faced multiple lawsuits and investigations over the years.

Legal Battles and Scandals

In 2011, Joe Exotic was accused of killing five tigers and was subsequently fined and sentenced to 22 years in prison for killing tigers and numerous other animal abuse charges. Additionally, he allegedly paid someone to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin, who was a vocal critic of his zoo.

In 2019, an investigation by the Humane Society of the United States revealed that many of the animals at the zoo were suffering from poor conditions, including malnutrition and untreated medical problems. The US Department of Agriculture subsequently revoked the zoo’s license, and the animals were left in limbo.

The Fate of the Tigers

After the zoo’s license was revoked, the fate of the tigers at the zoo became a subject of concern. Many of the tigers were transferred to other sanctuaries, while others were euthanized due to medical issues. Some were auctioned off to buyers who could provide adequate housing and care.

However, not all the tigers were so lucky. In 2020, it was revealed that 39 tigers and three other big cats were removed from the zoo in a federal raid. They were relocated to sanctuaries, but the cost of caring for them was high. The big cats were later found to have been abused and neglected, suffering from malnutrition and dental issues. The animals’ suffering was attributed to Joe Exotic’s neglect over the years.

Where Are Joe’s Tigers Now?

The tigers that were rescued from Joe’s zoo have been relocated to various sanctuaries and rescue centers across the country. The Ohio-based Big Cat Rescue, which is owned by Carole Baskin, took in several of the cats.

However, the cost of caring for the tigers is high, and many of the sanctuaries are facing financial difficulties due to the ongoing pandemic. In addition, the tigers that were taken from Joe’s zoo are often in poor health due to years of neglect, and require expensive medical treatments.

According to a recent report, many of the tigers that were rescued are suffering from debilitating conditions such as arthritis, nerve damage, and organ failure. Some are also dealing with behavioral issues, such as aggression and anxiety, as a result of their traumatic experiences in captivity.

