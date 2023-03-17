Where Are Joe\’s Tigers Now? : Joe’s Tigers: The Journey So Far

Joe’s Tigers: The Journey So Far

Joe’s Tigers is a non-profit animal sanctuary located in southern Florida that provides a forever home to big cats that were previously kept in captivity, mostly as exotic pets. Founded in 2007 by Joe Schreibvogel, also known as Joe Exotic, the sanctuary is devoted to the well-being and care of tigers, lions, leopards, and other big cats. Let’s explore the journey of Joe’s Tigers so far.

The Beginning

Joe Schreibvogel grew up in Kansas, where he became fascinated with exotic animals and the world of show business. He opened his first pet store in 1986, where he sold reptiles, birds, and small mammals. He later expanded his business to include big cats, especially tigers and lions.

In 1999, Joe opened a wildlife park called the Garold Wayne Exotic Animal Memorial Park, in Oklahoma. The park housed more than 100 tigers and other big cats, as well as a variety of other animals, including bears, monkeys, and zebras.

The park provided a safe and comfortable life for the animals, and it became a popular attraction among visitors. However, it also raised some controversies, as animal rights activists criticized the exploitation and mistreatment of animals in captivity. Joe became known for his flamboyant personality and his outlandish behavior, which attracted both supporters and critics.

In 2006, Joe’s life took a tragic turn when his brother, Garold Wayne, died in a car accident. Wayne was a big influence on Joe, and his death motivated him to pursue his dream of opening a tiger sanctuary in Florida, which he named after his brother.

Joe’s Tigers

Joe’s Tigers officially opened in 2007, in rural southern Florida, on a 40-acre piece of land. The sanctuary focused on providing a natural habitat for big cats that were rescued from various circumstances, including abandonment, abuse, and illegal trade. Joe and his team of volunteers and staff were committed to providing excellent veterinary care, a healthy diet, and a comfortable environment for the animals.

The facility, which included several large enclosures and swimming pools for the tigers, was designed to mimic the animals’ natural habitat as much as possible. Visitors could watch the tigers from a safe distance and observe their behavior and interactions with each other.

Joe’s Tigers quickly gained popularity, and thousands of visitors came to see the tigers every year. The sanctuary was featured in numerous documentaries and television shows, and Joe became a celebrity in his own right.

Controversies and Scandals

However, Joe’s fame also attracted some negative attention. The sanctuary faced numerous controversies and scandals throughout the years, mostly related to animal welfare and safety.

One of the most significant scandals involved the breeding of tigers at the sanctuary. Joe and his team were accused of breeding tigers for profit and selling them to other facilities or individual buyers. The breeding program also raised questions about the overcrowding of the sanctuary and the lack of space for the animals.

Animal rights activists also criticized Joe’s methods of training and handling the animals. Joe was known for his aggressive approach to training tigers, often using physical force and intimidation to maintain control over the animals. Many argued that this approach was inhumane and could cause physical and psychological harm to the tigers.

In addition, Joe’s Tigers faced multiple safety violations and incidents over the years, including escapes and attacks by the tigers. In 2013, a volunteer at the sanctuary was bitten by a tiger and had to be hospitalized with serious injuries.

The Downfall of Joe’s Tigers

The controversies and scandals surrounding Joe’s Tigers reached a boiling point in 2017 when Joe was convicted of multiple charges related to animal abuse and murder-for-hire. Joe was accused of illegally killing five tigers and plotting to hire someone to kill his rival, animal rights activist Carole Baskin. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2019.

The sanctuary was also shut down, and the remaining tigers and big cats were relocated to other facilities across the country. The closure of Joe’s Tigers marked the end of a tumultuous journey that began with good intentions but ended in tragedy and scandal.

The Legacy of Joe’s Tigers

Despite its controversies and downfall, Joe’s Tigers left a lasting impact on the animal welfare movement and the public’s perception of big cats in captivity. The sanctuary served as an important reminder of the dangers of exotic pet ownership and the need for stricter regulations and enforcement.

The legacy of Joe’s Tigers also inspired many individuals to become passionate about animal welfare and activism. The outpouring of support for the remaining tigers and big cats after the closure of the sanctuary was a testament to the power of community and compassion.