What Is The Oldest Zoo Still In Use? : Exploring the Legacy of the Oldest Zoo Still in Use

Header 1: The Oldest Zoo in Use: The Fascinating Story of Vienna’s Tiergarten Schönbrunn

If you love zoos or enjoy history, visiting Tiergarten Schönbrunn in Vienna should definitely be on your travel bucket list. Not only is it one of the city’s most popular attractions, but it is also the oldest operating zoo in the world, with a history that dates back to the 18th century.

Header 2: History of Tiergarten Schönbrunn: From Imperial Menagerie to World-Famous Zoo

The Vienna Zoo was established in 1752 as a menagerie for the Imperial Palace by Emperor Francis I. It was not until 1779 that the zoo was opened to the public and became a popular destination for Vienna residents and tourists alike. Over the years, the zoo underwent many changes, with new enclosures, exhibits, and animals added to its collection.

Unfortunately, during World War II, the zoo was heavily damaged, and many animals were killed. However, after the war, the zoo was rebuilt and expanded, becoming a pioneer in conservation and breeding of endangered species, such as giant pandas and Siberian tigers.

Today, the zoo covers 17 hectares and is home to over 750 species of animals from all around the world. It is considered one of the most important zoos in the world and is dedicated to conservation and education.

Header 3: The Legacy of Tiergarten Schönbrunn: Contributions to Zoology and Animal Welfare

Tiergarten Schönbrunn has made significant contributions to zoology, with many scientific discoveries and advancements made at the zoo. For example, the zoo was responsible for the first successful breeding of emperor penguins in captivity and was also the first to breed the green poison dart frog.

The zoo has also played an important role in animal welfare, setting ethical guidelines for zoos around the world. Unlike other zoos in the past, which were focused mainly on entertainment, Tiergarten Schönbrunn has always been committed to the humane treatment of animals.

Header 4: FAQs on Visiting Tiergarten Schönbrunn

Planning your visit to Tiergarten Schönbrunn? Here are some frequently asked questions to help you plan your trip:

Q: Is the Vienna Zoo open all year round?

A: Yes, the Vienna Zoo is open every day of the year, including Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Q: What are the opening hours of the Vienna Zoo?

A: The opening hours vary depending on the season. During the summer months (April to September), the zoo is open from 9 am to 6:30 pm. During the winter months (October to March), it is open from 9 am to 4:30 pm.

Q: How much does it cost to visit the Vienna Zoo?

A: The admission fee for adults is €21.50, while children aged between 6 and 18 years pay €10.50. Children under 6 years of age are granted free entry.

Q: What animals can be seen at the Vienna Zoo?

A: The Vienna Zoo is home to over 750 species of animals from all around the world. Visitors can see everything from giant pandas and Siberian tigers to emperor penguins and green poison dart frogs.

Q: Is the Vienna Zoo involved in conservation efforts?

A: Yes, the Vienna Zoo is committed to conservation, and plays an important role in the breeding and conservation of endangered species. It also supports a variety of conservation projects around the world and has contributed to many scientific discoveries and advancements in the field of zoology.

Q: Are there any guided tours available at the Vienna Zoo?

A: Yes, there are guided tours available in several languages, including English. These tours offer visitors an opportunity to learn more about the zoo’s history, conservation efforts, and the animals that call it home.