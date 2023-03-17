What Did Carole Baskin Do? : The Mysterious Disappearance of Don Lewis: What Really Happened?

Don Lewis: The Mysterious Disappearance of a Big Cat Enthusiast

Who was Don Lewis?

Don Lewis was a multi-millionaire and the co-owner of Big Cat Rescue, a sanctuary for abandoned and abused wild cats located in Tampa, Florida. He was also known for his passion for exotic animals and was frequently seen with a variety of tigers, lions, and other big cats.

What happened to Don Lewis?

On the morning of August 18, 1997, Don Lewis vanished without a trace. He left his home in Tampa early in the morning, telling his second wife, Carole Baskin, that he was going to Costa Rica on a business trip. He took with him a large sum of cash, his pilot’s license, and his passport, but he never arrived at his destination.

What are some theories surrounding his disappearance?

Over the years, there have been many theories and rumors surrounding Don Lewis’s disappearance. Some people believe that he was murdered or kidnapped, while others think that he may have faked his own death and disappeared to another country.

One of the most popular theories is that Baskin was involved in Lewis’s disappearance. There have been allegations that she may have had a motive to kill him, including a possible financial gain from his death. Baskin has denied these allegations and has stated that she had nothing to do with Lewis’s disappearance.

Another theory is that Lewis may have fallen victim to one of the big cats at Big Cat Rescue. Although Lewis was known for his love of animals, some people speculate that he may have been attacked by one of the tigers or lions at the sanctuary. However, there is no evidence to support this theory, and Baskin has denied any involvement by the animals in Lewis’s disappearance.

Why is his disappearance still a mystery?

Despite numerous investigations and search efforts over the years, the case remains unsolved, and Don Lewis’s fate is still a mystery. The disappearance of such a wealthy and well-known businessman has kept the public’s attention for more than two decades.