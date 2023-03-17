Was Joe Exotic In A Throuple? : Exploring the Dynamics of Joe Exotic’s Alleged Throuple

Joe Exotic’s Alleged Throuple: Exploring the Unconventional Relationship

What is a throuple?

A throuple is a romantic relationship involving three people. It is a form of polyamory, which is the practice of engaging in multiple romantic or sexual relationships with the consent of all parties involved.

Who were Joe Exotic’s partners?

Joe Exotic’s alleged throuple included two men, John Finlay and Travis Maldonado. Both of them worked at Joe’s exotic animal park in Oklahoma, with John serving as the manager and Travis as an animal caretaker.

What was their relationship like?

The relationship between Joe, John, and Travis was tumultuous and complicated. The documentary portrays Joe as the dominant one in the relationship, with John and Travis often subservient to him. John and Travis struggled with drug addiction, and Joe sometimes used that to his advantage to manipulate them. However, the documentary also shows moments of genuine affection and love between all three men. They seemed to genuinely care for each other and enjoy each other’s company.

Was their relationship healthy?

It’s difficult to say whether their relationship was healthy, as there were certainly many troubling dynamics at play. For one thing, the power dynamic seemed skewed in Joe’s favor, with him taking advantage of his partners’ drug addiction and emotional vulnerability. Additionally, the relationship was built on a foundation of lies, as all three men were married to each other despite the fact that it wasn’t legal. There were also allegations of domestic violence between Joe and both John and Travis, which is never a healthy dynamic.

Could their relationship be considered abuse?

It’s possible that their relationship could be considered abusive, particularly if there was physical violence involved. However, it’s also important to remember that abuse can take many forms, including emotional, psychological, and financial abuse. Without firsthand knowledge of the relationship, it’s difficult to say definitively whether or not abuse was occurring. However, it’s clear from the documentary that there were many problematic dynamics at play, and it’s possible that some of those could be considered abusive.

What happened to John and Travis?

Both John and Travis faced their fair share of struggles during their time in the throuple. John struggled with addiction and left Joe in 2013, though the two remained friends. Travis tragically passed away in 2017 after accidentally shooting himself. He had been playing a game with a gun, apparently not realizing it was loaded, when he accidentally pulled the trigger. His death was devastating for both Joe and John, who were both still very close to him.

What is Joe Exotic doing now?

Joe Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for multiple charges, including animal abuse and ordering a hit on his rival Carole Baskin. He has been vocal about his desire for a presidential pardon, claiming that he was unfairly targeted by law enforcement. While in prison, he has continued to attract media attention, including releasing a song and filing a $94 million lawsuit against several government agencies and individuals, including his former business partner Jeff Lowe.

In conclusion

Joe Exotic’s alleged throuple was an unconventional relationship that drew a lot of attention thanks to the Tiger King documentary series. While there were certainly elements of love and affection between Joe, John, and Travis, there were also troubling dynamics, including addiction, manipulation, and allegations of abuse. Regardless of how we feel about the relationship, it’s clear that it was a significant part of Joe Exotic’s life story and continues to fascinate people to this day.

FAQs

Q: Is polyamory legal?

A: Polyamory itself is not illegal, but there are laws around bigamy and marriage that can make it difficult for people in throuples to have their relationships recognized by the legal system.

