Was Don Lewis Found Alive? : The Mysterious Disappearance of Don Lewis: Was He Found Alive?

The Mysterious Disappearance of Don Lewis: Was He Found Alive?

In 1997, the world was rocked by the sudden disappearance of Don Lewis, the husband of Carole Baskin, the founder of Big Cat Rescue. Don Lewis was a wealthy businessman who had amassed a fortune through his exotic animal trade. However, on August 18th, 1997, Don Lewis vanished without a trace.

The Events Leading Up to Don Lewis’s Disappearance

Don Lewis owned and operated an exotic animal business called Wildlife on Easy Street, which later became Big Cat Rescue. In 1997, Don Lewis decided to file for a restraining order against his wife, Carole Baskin, citing her as physically abusive and threatening. Don Lewis’s daughters also spoke out about how their father was frightened of Carole Baskin and feared for his life.

Despite the turbulent relationship between Don Lewis and Carole Baskin, the couple continued to work together at the Wildlife on Easy Street animal preserve. On August 18th, 1997, Don Lewis left his home early in the morning, and he was never seen again. He left his car, keys, wallet, and cell phone behind.

Investigations Following the Disappearance

A massive investigation was launched into the disappearance of Don Lewis, involving the FBI, local police, and private investigators. However, the search efforts proved fruitless. There were no signs of foul play, and no evidence of a struggle. There were also no signs of Don Lewis except for his abandoned car. The investigation into the disappearance eventually went cold.

The Theories About Don Lewis’s Disappearance

One theory that has circulated for years is that Carole Baskin murdered Don Lewis and then disposed of his body. However, no concrete evidence supports this theory. Others speculate that Don Lewis orchestrated his own disappearance to start a new life with a new identity.

To date, no concrete evidence has ever been found, and he remains missing. During the Netflix crime documentary “Tiger King,” many people believed that Don Lewis had been found alive when Jeff Lowe said that Don Lewis was alive and well in Costa Rica. However, Jeff Lowe later admitted that this was a joke and that he didn’t have any knowledge of Don Lewis’s whereabouts.

Questions and Answers About the Disappearance of Don Lewis

Who was Don Lewis? Don Lewis was a wealthy businessman who owned and operated an exotic animal business.

When did Don Lewis disappear? Don Lewis disappeared on August 18th, 1997.

What happened to Don Lewis? Don Lewis's disappearance remains a mystery to this day.

Did Carole Baskin murder Don Lewis? There is no concrete evidence that supports the theory that Carole Baskin murdered Don Lewis.

Was Don Lewis found alive in Costa Rica? No, there is no evidence to support the theory that Don Lewis was found alive in Costa Rica.

Conclusion

The disappearance of Don Lewis remains a mystery that has continued to baffle investigators and the public for more than two decades. Until his body or evidence of his whereabouts is found, this mystery will remain unsolved.