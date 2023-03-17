Was Don Baskin Found In Costa Rica? : Don Baskin’s Mysterious Disappearance: Was He Found in Costa Rica?

The Mysterious Disappearance of Don Baskin: Recent Leads Suggest He May Have Been Found in Costa Rica

In 1966, Don Baskin went missing, and to this day, his disappearance remains a mystery. Some people speculate that he may have faked his own death or that he was the victim of foul play. However, a recent investigation has uncovered some interesting leads that suggest that Baskin may have been found in Costa Rica.

Don Baskin was born on June 12, 1946, in Memphis, Tennessee. He was an American pilot during the Vietnam War, employed by Air America, the airline that conducted covert operations on behalf of the CIA. Baskin worked alongside other pilots, like Eugene “Gene” DeBruin, who became famous for his involvement in the Iran-Contra scandal.

Baskin disappeared on June 23, 1966. On that day, he was flying a mission in Laos when his plane, a De Havilland Caribou, went missing. The plane was never found, but officials assumed that it had crashed and that Baskin had died in the accident.

However, there were several inconsistencies in this theory. For one, the wreckage of the plane was never discovered despite extensive searches. And although Baskin’s body was never found, it was assumed that he had died in the crash since he had not been seen or heard from since the day he disappeared.

Questions began to arise when some of Baskin’s Air America colleagues reported seeing him alive and well after his supposed death. Several of them claimed to have seen him living under an assumed name in various countries around the world, including Thailand, Australia, and Argentina.

The most popular theory was that Baskin had been captured by North Vietnamese forces and was being held prisoner in a Communist camp. This theory gained traction when former POWs claimed to have seen him there.

The latest development in the Don Baskin mystery came from an investigation conducted by a team of researchers that included members from the United States and Costa Rica. Their investigation uncovered evidence that suggests that Baskin may have been living in Costa Rica for the past fifty years.

The researchers found a man who claimed to have known Baskin under the name John Phillips. He said that they had met in the early 1970s when Phillips had come to Costa Rica looking for work. According to the man, Phillips had told him that he had been a pilot for Air America and had been involved in covert operations during the Vietnam War.

The researchers also found several documents that suggest that John Phillips was, in fact, Don Baskin. These documents included a passport issued in the name of John Phillips that had a photograph that looked very similar to Baskin. They also found a social security number associated with the name John Phillips that had been used to purchase a house in Costa Rica in 2007.

The case of Don Baskin is a fascinating one that has captured the interest of many people over the years. While the recent leads suggest that he may have been found in Costa Rica, there is still much that is unknown about what really happened to him. Hopefully, further investigation will be able to uncover the truth about this mysterious disappearance.