Is Joe Exotic Getting A New Sentence? : Will Joe Exotic Face a New Sentence After Failed Appeal?

In January 2022, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit upheld the murder-for-hire and multiple wildlife violations focused on Joe Exotic, the star of Netflix’s “Tiger King” documentary. This decision confirmed that Joe Exotic’s sentence would remain the same, leaving many to wonder if he will face a new sentence after failing to appeal.

Joe Exotic’s story captured the attention of the world with the release of Netflix’s “Tiger King” in March 2020, which focused on his life as a tiger-obsessed zookeeper running a private zoo in Oklahoma. The show highlighted his battles with animal rescue groups and revealed just how far he went to protect his business.

In 2019, Exotic went on trial after being accused of attempting to murder animal rights activist Carole Baskin, whom he accused of sabotaging his animal facility. He was also charged with multiple wildlife-related violations, including killing five tigers.

In 2019, Exotic was found guilty of 19 charges, including murder-for-hire and violating the Endangered Species Act. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison in January 2020.

Despite the failed appeal, Joe Exotic has not given up on his dreams of going home earlier than his release date. He addressed a number of rumors throughout his imprisonment, including one that he was dying of prostate cancer. He officially confirmed that his disease had been in remission during an interaction with Entertainment Weekly, but expressed that “now it’s not.” “I don’t know what’s going to happen with it, but things aren’t looking well.”

Joe Exotic is now back in jail, waiting to know whether he will spend the next 20 years behind bars despite being in poor health. Additionally, though Joe Exotic’s appeal was denied and his sentence is final, he may still seek a commutation of his sentence from President Biden in the future.

So, while Joe Exotic won’t get a new trial, he may apply to have his sentence reconsidered at some point in the future. As of now, the ex-zookeeper remains behind bars, and the fate of his sentence is in the hands of the justice system.

In conclusion, the saga of Joe Exotic continues to captivate the world with each new development. For now, it appears that he will spend the next several years in prison, but as with any high profile criminal case, there is always the possibility of a surprise twist.