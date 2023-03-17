Is Don Lewis Still Missing? : Don Lewis: The Mysterious Disappearance of the Tiger King’s Ex-Husband

Headings:

1. Don Lewis: The Mysterious Disappearance of the Tiger King’s Ex-Husband

2. The Relationship between Don Lewis and Carole Baskin

3. Don Lewis’ Disappearance

4. Theories About Don Lewis’ Disappearance

5. Carole Baskin’s Involvement

6. The Rumor of Feeding Don Lewis to the Tigers

7. The Reopening of the Case

8. Conclusion: The Unsolved Mystery of Don Lewis

1. Don Lewis: The Mysterious Disappearance of the Tiger King’s Ex-Husband

Don Lewis was a prominent figure in the Netflix documentary series, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” which took viewers on a wild ride through the world of big cat breeding and the rivalry between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. However, Lewis is not just another character in this crazy drama, but the subject of a real-life mystery that has puzzled investigators for over two decades.

2. The Relationship between Don Lewis and Carole Baskin

Don Lewis and Carole Baskin were married for 14 years and co-owned a wildlife sanctuary called Wildlife on Easy Street. Their relationship was complicated, to say the least. On one hand, they were passionate about big cats and shared a common goal of rescuing and caring for them. On the other hand, they had a troubled relationship that was described in the show as both passionate and abusive. Despite this, they continued working together until Lewis’s disappearance in 1997.

3. Don Lewis’ Disappearance

On August 18th, 1997, Don Lewis left his home in Tampa, Florida, to go on a trip to Costa Rica. He never returned. His van was found at a nearby airport, and the police began an investigation into his disappearance. Baskin claimed that Lewis had gone to Costa Rica to get a divorce and start a new life there. However, this theory was quickly rejected by investigators who found inconsistencies in her story.

4. Theories About Don Lewis’ Disappearance

In the years that followed, several theories emerged about what happened to Don Lewis. Some people speculated that he had been killed and his body disposed of by those who had a motive to do so. Others believed that he had faked his own death and disappeared into anonymity. Still, others speculated that he was the victim of foul play, and his former associates had something to do with it.

5. Carole Baskin’s Involvement

Carole Baskin’s involvement, or lack thereof, in Don Lewis’s disappearance has been a topic of controversy since the beginning of the investigation. Some people have accused her of being involved in his disappearance, while others maintain that there is no concrete evidence to suggest that she was involved.

6. The Rumor of Feeding Don Lewis to the Tigers

One of the most sensational and controversial rumors that emerged after the release of “Tiger King” is that Carole Baskin fed Don Lewis to the tigers at the sanctuary. This rumor was started by Joe Exotic, who was serving a 22-year sentence for a murder-for-hire plot against Baskin. However, there is no concrete evidence to support this theory, and Baskin has flatly denied these claims.

7. The Reopening of the Case

The case was reopened in 2020 following the success of “Tiger King.” This led to renewed interest in the case and a series of new developments. Law enforcement officials received numerous tips and leads, but none of them led to significant breakthroughs.

8. Conclusion: The Unsolved Mystery of Don Lewis

Don Lewis’s disappearance remains a mystery, more than two decades later. Despite all the theories and rumors, there has been no definitive answers regarding what happened to him. The case is still open and unresolved, leaving many questions yet to be answered. The only thing that is certain is that the story of Don Lewis will continue to be a subject of fascination, debate, and speculation in the years to come.