How Old Was Joe Exotic When He Met His Husband? : Joe Exotic’s Age at the Time of Meeting His Husband Revealed

Joe Exotic’s Age at the Time of Meeting His Husband Revealed: A Look into the Controversial Relationships of “Tiger King”

Joe Exotic, once a prominent figure in the big cat ownership world, has become a household name after the release of the Netflix series “Tiger King.” The show delves into both his personal and professional life, highlighting the drama-filled relationships he has had with other big cat owners. One of the most significant controversies surrounding him is his romantic relationships with two men, John Finlay and Travis Maldonado.

While the show talks at length about his sexuality and relationships, one crucial detail about his age at the time of meeting his partners remained unknown. However, in a recent interview with David Spade on his Comedy Central show “Lights Out,” John Finlay revealed that Joe was 19 years his senior when they first met. At the time, he was 19 years old, while Joe was 38, and the two started dating soon after.

Their three-way marriage with Travis Maldonado occurred some time later, and Travis too was significantly younger than Joe. According to his death certificate, Travis was 23 years old when he died in October 2017, meaning he was likely in his early 20s when he first met Joe.

Joe Exotic has faced criticism for his relationships with younger men, with many arguing that he took advantage of them. However, both Joe and his partners have defended their relationships, saying they were consensual and based on love.

Along with this new revelation about Joe’s age at the time of his relationships, it was recently reported that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. His husband, Dillon Passage, confirmed that Joe had been experiencing health issues for some time before his diagnosis, including weight loss and difficulty eating.

His lawyers have since asked for his release from prison due to his medical condition, but it remains unclear whether he will be granted an early release. Joe is currently serving a 22-year sentence for charges that include two counts of murder-for-hire, eight counts of falsifying wildlife records, and nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act.

Despite his legal troubles and controversies surrounding his personal life, Joe Exotic has become something of an icon in popular culture, and his story has garnered interest worldwide.