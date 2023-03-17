Does Floyd Mayweather Own A Tiger? : Floyd Mayweather and His Unusual Pet Tiger: Fact or Fiction?

The Controversy Surrounding Floyd Mayweather and His Pet Tiger

Introduction:

Floyd Mayweather has made headlines for both his boxing career and his flamboyant lifestyle. Among the many things that have helped fuel his celebrity, including his lavish spending habits and criminal history, is his ownership of a rare white Bengal tiger named Royal. While some fans admire him for his extravagance, others are critical of his treatment of the exotic animal.

Fact or Fiction?

The reality is that Mayweather did own a pet tiger named Royal which he acquired in 2015. The boxer’s celebrity status has led him to make many appearances with his beloved pet, cuddling and playing with it in public. While many fans marveled at the sight of him with the animal, others became concerned about the welfare of the tiger.

Animal Welfare Concerns:

Over the years, Mayweather has received notoriety for his expensive and luxurious lifestyle. However, caring for a wild animal is a significant responsibility that requires specialized knowledge and resources. Many are questioning if he was capable of providing the kind of care a wild animal like a tiger needs.

In 2017, Mayweather was cited for violating animal welfare laws after the USDA filed a complaint against him. According to the complaint, he and his team failed to maintain the tiger’s enclosure properly and didn’t provide adequate vet care for the animal. Despite the citation, Mayweather continued taking the animal out in public, further fueling animal welfare advocates’ concerns.

Legal and Ethical Issues Surrounding Owning Exotic Animals:

Owning exotic animals is illegal in many states, including Nevada, where Mayweather lived at the time of owning the pet tiger. While some states allow ownership with proper permits and oversight, experts argue that owning these animals is still problematic. They argue that wild animals like tigers, which would typically live in expansive outdoor habitats or dense forests, aren’t suited to life in captivity. They also claim it’s inhumane to confine and control animals for personal and entertainment purposes.

Conclusion:

Owning a wild animal like a tiger carries significant responsibilities, and it’s an ethical issue that continues to spark debates among animal lovers and wildlife advocates. While Mayweather’s ownership of a pet tiger may be considered a symbol of his wealth and greatness in some circles, it raises more questions than answers. Regardless of whether he has given Royal to a sanctuary or not, animal welfare, in general, demands attention, and supporting organizations that work towards improving animal welfare would be the proper approach moving forward.