Did Carol Baskin Buy Joe Exotics Zoo? : Carol Baskin’s Acquisition of Joe Exotic’s Zoo Finally Confirmed

Carole Baskin Acquires Joe Exotic’s Zoo: What You Need to Know

Introduction:

The feud between self-proclaimed “Tiger King” Joe Exotic and animal rights activist Carole Baskin, along with the Oklahoma zoo he founded, has been a hot topic over the past few years. After Joe was sentenced to 22 years in prison, the future of the zoo was left in limbo, and the drama continued with Jeff Lowe taking over, and also facing animal welfare violations. However, a recent significant event that confirmed Carole Baskin’s acquisition of Joe’s zoo has left people wondering what will happen to the property, the animals, and the people involved.

Background of the Story:

Joe Exotic has been widely known for his various troubles with the law, animal abuse, illegal wildlife trafficking, and his rivalry with Carole Baskin. After facing 22 years in prison, the zoo was initially taken over by Jeff Lowe, but he found himself in trouble as well. Carole Baskin had been campaigning tirelessly against both Joe and Jeff, arguing that the zoo should be shuttered and the animals removed. Eventually, she got ownership of the zoo granted by a judge.

What Happens Now?

Now that Carole Baskin has acquired Joe Exotic’s zoo, the top priority is the welfare of the animals. Her organization, Big Cat Rescue, will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the zoo. It is not yet clear what she will do with the zoo, but some suggest that she may turn it into an animal sanctuary, while others suggest that she may shut it down entirely. The future of Jeff Lowe is unclear, and it is not yet known if he will continue to be involved in any capacity or be forced to cut all ties with the property. Moreover, this acquisition has raised questions about the exotic animal industry as a whole, and some argue that it may legitimize the practice of keeping big cats in captivity.

FAQs:

Q: Why did Carole Baskin want to acquire Joe Exotic’s zoo?

A: She has been a vocal critic of the exotic animal industry and hoped to ensure that the animals were well cared for and potentially use the property for an animal sanctuary.

Q: What will happen to the animals at the zoo?

A: Big Cat Rescue will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the zoo. It is not yet clear what Carole Baskin plans to do with the animals.

Q: What will happen to Jeff Lowe?

A: It is unclear if he will continue to be involved in any capacity or be forced to cut all ties with the property.

Q: What does this mean for the exotic animal industry as a whole?

A: It may legitimize the practice of keeping big cats in captivity or raise awareness about animal welfare issues and lead to greater regulations and oversight.

Conclusion:

The confirmation of Carole Baskin’s acquisition of Joe Exotic’s zoo has raised questions about what will happen to the animals, the people involved, and the exotic animal industry in general. Regardless of what the future holds, one thing is clear: the welfare of the animals should always be the top priority.