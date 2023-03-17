Death – Obituary News :

Angel Fournier, the Cuban single sculler, has passed away. Rest in peace..

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Angel Fournier, a renowned Cuban single sculler. Fournier had been a prominent figure in the rowing community, having competed in numerous world championships and Olympics games. His passing has left a profound impact on the sport, as well as on those who knew him personally.

The news of Fournier’s death was first announced by Matthew Pinsent on Twitter on March 16, 2023. Pinsent, a former Olympic rowing champion and current sports commentator, expressed his condolences to Fournier’s family and friends. The cause of Fournier’s death has not been disclosed. His achievements and legacy in rowing will undoubtedly be remembered for years to come, as the sport mourns the loss of one of its greats.

