Death – Obituary News : Unresolved Grief: Dealing with the Haunting Presence of a Loved One who has Passed Away

Dealing with Unresolved Issues with a Deceased Person: A Ghostly Burden that Cannot be Lifted.

Published on March 16, 2022, the Franchise tweeted about the feeling of unresolved issues with the deceased. The tweet stated that having unresolved issues with someone who has passed away is like being haunted by a ghost, but with no way to resolve it. It is a pain that keeps lingering, and no matter how much the living person tries to ignore it, it remains as a constant reminder of the unresolved issues with the deceased.

When someone passes away, they leave a trail of memories behind, and sometimes even the bad ones come back to haunt us. The feeling of not being able to speak to the person, to get closure or find peace, can be overwhelming. The unresolved issues may lead to permanent resentment, anxiety, and guilt for the living person.

It is essential to find methods to get closure, whether through therapy or seeking support from friends and loved ones. The process of healing can be challenging, but opening up about our emotions and understanding our feelings towards the deceased can be the first step towards emotional freedom. The pain may never go away, but learning to cope with the void left behind can create a sense of fulfillment and inner peace.

Having unresolved issues with someone who has passed away feels like being haunted by a ghost and nothing you can do about it! — The Franchise (@Teek_Hall) March 16, 2023