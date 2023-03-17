Death – Obituary News : Remembering John Sweeney: A Tribute to a Scottish Cup Winning Hero

Legendary player from 1961 Scottish Cup winning team, John Sweeney, passes away at age 88..

Dunfermline Athletic Football Club is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved players, John Sweeney. The Scottish Cup-winning hero from the team’s campaign in 1961 passed away this week at the age of 88, leaving behind a legacy of exceptional performances and unwavering loyalty to the club. Sweeney made a significant contribution to Dunfermline’s success during his time with the team, and his passing has come as a great shock to fans, players and staff alike.

The news of Sweeney’s death was confirmed by the club’s official Twitter account, where they shared a heartfelt tribute to their legendary player. Dunfermline Athletic Football Club extends its condolences to Sweeney’s family and friends during this difficult time. Fans have also taken to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the legacy of John Sweeney. Today, the entire Dunfermline community comes together to mourn the passing of a true hero.

The club was deeply saddened to hear that John Sweeney, one of the club’s great heroes from the 1961 Scottish Cup winning team, has passed away this week, aged 88. ➡️ https://t.co/HQmfewMWzz pic.twitter.com/o9VrPRVKPT — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) March 16, 2023