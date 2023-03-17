Death – Obituary News : Government offers condolences after tragic shooting of Edmonton police officers in #yeg

Alberta Government expresses sympathy for the loss of two Edmonton police officers. #yeg.

On March 16, 2023, the people of Edmonton were hit with the tragic news of the shooting deaths of two police officers. Alberta Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister, Mike Ellis, has offered his condolences from the government to the fallen officers’ families and colleagues. The Minister expressed his heartbreak at the loss of two brave individuals who risked their lives to protect the community.

The details surrounding the incident are not yet clear, but the authorities are currently investigating the matter. The Edmonton Police Service has urged the public to come forward with any information that could assist in the investigation. The community has been left in shock and sadness, and the government has promised to support the police department and the families of the officers during this difficult time.

Overall, it is a devastating event for the city of Edmonton and all those impacted by this tragedy. The government and community must come together to honor the lives of the fallen police officers and support their loved ones.

